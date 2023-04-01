香港城市大學呈獻：大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第十集

本周節目是「大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話」系列節目的最後一集。這一系列節目的製作歷時三年完成，其間，香港城市大學校長郭位教授訪談了全球30位著名高等學府和6位中學的校長。在這一集，郭校長將會從大學的社會職能、全球化、教研合一和政教分離這四個範疇，總結並分享他對高等教育的理念。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 10 : Finale

The episode of this week is the final episode of the series “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions”. The production of this series has taken three years to complete during which President Way Kuo, City University of Hong Kong visited and interviewed renowned educators including 30 presidents of higher education institutions and 6 high school principals around the world. In the epilogue, President Kuo will summarize the interviews and share his thoughts on the social functions of university, globalization, the integration of teaching and research, and separation of politics and education.