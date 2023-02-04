香港城市大學呈獻 : 大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第二集：德國柏林洪堡大學

香港城市大學校長郭位教授於本集訪問德國的柏林洪堡大學（Humboldt

University of Berlin）校長扎比內．孔斯特教授（Professor

Sabine Kunst）（任期：2016-2021）。 柏林洪堡大學被譽為「現代大學之母」，共55位師生、校友獲得諾貝爾獎。郭校長會在節目中與扎比內．孔斯特校長對談，邀請她分享德國「洪堡」高等教育的風格，以及對現代教育的願景。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond

Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational

Institutions” – Episode 2 : Humboldt University of

Berlin

In this episode, President Way Kuo invites Professor

Sabine Kunst, President of Humboldt University of Berlin (2016–2021), to talk

about Humboldt-style teaching, learning and research plus her overall vision

for modern education. Humboldt University of Berlin is renowned as the

“mother of all modern universities”. Until now, a total of 55 staffs,

students, and alumni have won the Nobel Prize.