返回
按輸入鍵開始搜尋

香港城市大學呈獻—大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話．第二集

  • i-Cable
  • 2023年02月04日

香港城市大學呈獻 : 大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第二集：德國柏林洪堡大學

香港城市大學校長郭位教授於本集訪問德國的柏林洪堡大學（Humboldt
University of Berlin）校長扎比內．孔斯特教授（Professor
Sabine Kunst）（任期：2016-2021）。 柏林洪堡大學被譽為「現代大學之母」，共55位師生、校友獲得諾貝爾獎。郭校長會在節目中與扎比內．孔斯特校長對談，邀請她分享德國「洪堡」高等教育的風格，以及對現代教育的願景。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond
Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational
Institutions” – Episode 2 : Humboldt University of
Berlin

In this episode, President Way Kuo invites Professor
Sabine Kunst, President of Humboldt University of Berlin (2016–2021), to talk
about Humboldt-style teaching, learning and research plus her overall vision
for modern education. Humboldt University of Berlin is renowned as the
“mother of all modern universities”. Until now, a total of 55 staffs,
students, and alumni have won the Nobel Prize.

其他人也在看
一線搜查｜元州邨住戶窗外齊掛紅膠袋　為辟邪？環保再用？街坊解答真正用途
2023年01月30日
日本高中生「口水手指」摸壽司　舌舐醬油樽　壽司郎母企股價蒸發逾10億港元
2023年02月02日
免費機票｜Hello Hong Kong起動　機管局送港人8萬張免費機票　派發日期＋領取方法一文看
2023年02月03日
一線搜查｜青衣灝景灣錯收管理費20年　管理公司拒賠償　法團主席：我都覺得震驚
2023年02月02日
一線搜查｜中年漢人肉霸咪錶車位：你兜多個圈啦！　私家車司機高EQ回應獲讚
2023年01月31日
Netflix宣布打擊共享帳戶　非同住者須額外收費　符合一條件仍可共享
2023年02月02日