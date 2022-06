Tom Ko, the Head of Capital Markets and Executive Director of Cushman & Wakefield (Hong Kong), joins #AllAboutMoney to share his analysis on the latest real estate investment activities and trends in the city.

Ko believes it’s a good time now to make property investments ahead of further interest rate hikes, as investors will have more opportunities for bargain hunting.

He also shared his views on how hotels emerged as a competitive investment choice among international investors, while recommending investors to also keep a close eye on the “Northern Metropolis” development as it would offer new opportunities.