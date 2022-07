The Hong Kong Palace Museum opened its doors on July 3 in tandem with the city’s 25th anniversary of returning to Chinese rule.

It’s the latest attraction at the West Kowloon District – housing over 900 antiques and art pieces on loan from the Forbidden City in Beijing.

While tickets are selling fast, the museum may not break even because of high insurance premiums and operating costs.

Bernard Chan, the chairman of the museum, joins #AllAboutMoney to discuss how to achieve the museum’s long-term financial viability