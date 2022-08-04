返回
All About Money with CBRE’s Marcos Chan (Part One)
As Covid measures ease around the world, one thing has managed to stick – the work-from-home mode which some companies have carried on for staff productivity and cost cuts.
But this “new normal” has caused local office real estate vacancy rates to shoot up to its highest since 2003.
In this episode of #AllAboutMoney, we talk to Marcos Chan, executive director and head of research at CBRE Hong Kong. Chan believes there are opportunities for both investors and tenants following the vacancy surge.
