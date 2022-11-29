返回 按輸入鍵開始搜尋
【招聘啟事】有線寬頻誠聘人才
有線寬頻通訊有限公司深信，集團能成為全港其中一家最具規模的電視、寬頻上網、電訊及多媒體服務供應商，全賴每一位人才。集團致力締造一個和諧舒適的工作環境，並提供富挑戰性的工作機會，讓同事盡展才能。
有線寬頻現提供以下職位空缺，歡迎優秀及有豐富經驗之專才加入本集團：
News Department
【1】Reporter View Job
【2】Assistant News Editor / News Editor View Job
【3】Assistant Finance Editor View Job
【4】Reporter, China News View Job
【5】Sub-Editor/ Assistant Sub-Editor / Translator I / II / III View Job
【6】Reporter, Finance Media View Job
Digital Product and Marketing Department
【1】Producer View Job
Network Projects Department
【1】Senior Civil Inspector, Excavation Works View Job
【2】Network Planner, Block Wiring** View Job
【3】Surveyor, Building Block Wiring** View Job
NOC and Core Network Engineering Department
【1】Senior Network Engineer** View Job
【2】System Engineer** View Job
Network Operations Department
【1】Project Data Analyst** View Job
Financial Control Department
【1】Business Administrative Executive* View Job
【2】Assistant Accounting Officer (Revenue & Treasury Team)* View Job
【3】Assistant Accounting Officer (Payment Team)* View Job
MIS
【1】Front-end Developer** View Job
【2】IT Project Coordinator** View Job
【3】Assistant Manager, MIS** View Job
Customer Service Hotline
【1】客戶服務主任* View Job
