香港城市大學呈獻：大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第八集：印度理工學院—印度的MIT

香港城市大學校長郭位教授於本集訪問德里印度理工學院（Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, IIT Delhi）校長拉奧教授（Professor V. Ramgopal Rao）（任期：2016-2022）。 IIT以培育科技人才而世界聞名，在印度當地流傳一種說法：當你一隻腳踏入IIT，另一隻腳也就踏入了美國矽谷。目前，IIT校友已在全球創立30家的獨角獸科技企業，學院亦積極支持師生創業，將科研成果轉化為實用技術，造福社會。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 8 : Indian Institute of Technology – MIT of India

In this episode, President Way Kuo, City University of Hong Kong, will have a dialogue with Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) from 2016 to 2022. IIT is world-renowned for nurturing tech talents. There is a saying in India that once you get a foot in the door at IIT, your other foot is in Silicon Valley in US. IIT alumni have established 30 unicorn technology companies around the world, and IIT supports teachers and students to start their businesses, transforming scientific research results into practical technologies for the benefit of society.