英女皇12句智慧名言　看盡她在位70年　愛情、人生、管治哲理：勇者不會躺下認輸

英女皇伊利沙伯二世 (Queen Elizabeth II)與世長辭，享年96歲。英女皇於1975年首次訪問香港，是首位亦是唯一一位訪問香港的在位英國君主。在普遍英國人心中，在位70年的英女皇是國家團結的象徵和磐石。她的一字一句深藏智慧，道出了感悟人們的人生哲理，讓人不得不懷念一代女王的睿智和謙遜。

英女皇伊利沙伯二世曾經統領過30多個國家，高尚的品格和軟實力，為英國繼續締造「日不落帝國」的傳奇。

【1】「我需要被人民看見，才能被相信。」

“I have to be seen to be believed.” 【2】「別把自己看得太崇高，誰都無法壟斷智慧。」

“Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom.”

英國國皇喬治六世在位16年後驟逝，於是年僅26歲的伊莉莎白二世就此扛下重任成為英女皇。在位70年，不論是過去英國的變幻還是家族的低潮，她總是圓潤地化解一切難題。

【3】「人生如此艱難，但勇者不會躺下認輸，反而會更堅定地，為更美好的未來而奮鬥。」

“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future” 【4】「也許我們總是把重點放在哪裡做錯了，而忽略也有做對的事。黑暗就是這樣自行茁壯，而憂鬱會導致更多的憂鬱。」

“Perhaps we make too much of what is wrong and too little of what is right. The trouble with gloom is that it feeds upon itself and depression causes more depression.”

【5】雖然我們有能力做出偉大的善舉，但歷史告訴我們，有時我們需要自救——從我們的魯莽或貪婪中醒過來。

“Although we are capable of great acts of kindness, history teaches us that we sometimes need saving from ourselves–from our recklessness or our greed.” 【6】這些年來，在我看來過得最幸福、最滿足、最充實的人，都是最開朗、最無私慷慨的人。

“Over the years, those who have seemed to me to be the most happy, contented and fulfilled have always been the people who have lived the most outgoing and unselfish lives.“

從年輕到現在，女王每年都在聖誕對談時展現出治國待人的智慧。她開朗的笑顏和幽默的口吻，一直都贏得人民的愛戴。

【7】每個人都是我們的同胞，不因種族、信仰或膚色有區別。

“Everyone is our neighbor, no matter what race, creed or colour.” 【8】隨著年齡的增長也會學到經驗，合理運用將成為一種美德。當我們願意將分歧拋諸腦後，共同向前邁進，才能致敬曾以如此巨大代價所贏得的自由和民主。

“With age does come experience and that can be a virtue if it is sensibly used. By being willing to put past differences behind us and move forward together, we honour the freedom and democracy once won for us at so great a cost.”

英女皇對衣著甚為講究。除了外表要顧及皇家體面，更象徵著皇室對待場合的尊重。而女王的長壽秘密就是擁有一顆樂觀開朗的心。

【9】無論生命為我們帶來什麼，個人都會因為共同努力和分擔群體的負擔而變得更加強大。

“Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load.” 【10】「我知道菲利普親王不喜歡接受讚美，但一直以來他都是指引我方向、給我力量的人。」

“Prince Philip is, I believe, well-known for declining compliments of any kind. But throughout he has been a constant strength and guide.”

伊莉莎白女皇與丈夫菲利普親王，兩人相知相惜。去年菲利普親王驟然離世，英女皇難掩悲痛，如今二人在天家再聚，也好讓他們彼此敬重，相互扶持成長的美麗婚姻延續下去。

【11】「女性為人類的艱苦過程，注入了溫柔和關懷。」

“It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the harsh progress of mankind.” 【12】「悲傷是我們為愛付出的代價」

“Grief is the price we pay for love.”

