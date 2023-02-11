返回
香港城市大學呈獻—大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話．第三集

  • 2023年02月11日

香港城市大學呈獻 : 大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第三集：法國巴黎綜合理工學院、巴黎文理大學、路易大帝中學

香港城市大學校長郭位教授於本集到訪兩間著名的法國高等學府巴黎綜合理工學院（École Polytechnique）和巴黎文理大學（Université Paris Sciences & Lettres）。節目亦會介紹法國一間擁有四百多年歷史的路易大帝中學（Lycée Louis-le-Grand）。這兩所著名的高等院校和中學為法國培育出眾多優秀畢業生，不僅影響了法國歷史的進程，也對人類的文明產生重大影響。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 3 : École Polytechnique, Université Paris Sciences & Lettres, Lycée Louis-le-Grand 

In this episode, President Way Kuo will visit two renowned higher education institutions in France, the École Polytechnique and the Université Paris Sciences & Lettres. Additionally, the program will introduce the Lycée Louis-le-Grand, a French high school established over 400 years ago. The two renowned higher education institutions and the high school have produced many outstanding graduates who have not only impacted the course of French history but also have significantly influenced human civilization.

