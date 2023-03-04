香港城市大學呈獻：大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第六集：以色列理工學院 及 特拉維夫大學

本周節目，香港城市大學校長郭位教授會到訪以色列兩間以科技研究聞名的大學。以色列理工學院和特拉維夫大學，這兩所大學對以色列的經濟和科技發展作出了重要的貢獻，在以色列的整體發展中擔當重要角色。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 6 : Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and Tel Aviv University

In this week’s episode, Professor Way Kuo, President of City University of Hong Kong, visits two universities in Israel which are renowned for science and technology. The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and Tel Aviv University. These two universities have made significant contributions to the economic and technological development of Israel, while playing an important role in the overall development of the nation.