香港城市大學呈獻：大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第七集：喬治．華盛頓大學

本周節目，香港城市大學校長郭位教授到訪於美國首都華盛頓中心地帶的一所大學，一間以美國首任總統喬治．華盛頓命名的大學。這所位於華盛頓特區的學府，與白宮和眾多政府部門相鄰，為美國和全球培育了大量領袖以及外交和法律人才。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 7 : George Washington University

In this week’s episode, Professor Way Kuo, President of City University of Hong Kong, visits George Washington University, named after the 1st president of the U.S. Located near the White House and other government departments in Washington D.C., George Washington University has cultivated innumerable leaders, diplomatic and legal professionals for the United States and the world.