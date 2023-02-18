返回
按輸入鍵開始搜尋

香港城市大學呈獻 : 大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第四集：美國伊利諾大學

  • i-Cable
  • 2023年02月18日
香港城市大學呈獻 : 大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第四集：美國伊利諾大學 – 與中國有特殊淵源的大學
香港城市大學校長郭位教授於本集訪問美國一所頂尖公立大學：伊利諾大學厄巴納－香檳分校。這所已有150多年歷史的大學至今培養了許多傑出的學者和畢業生，包括24位諾貝爾奬和29位普利茲獎得主。此外，這所大學與中國有深厚的淵源。早在一百多年前，已有不少中國留美學生入讀伊利諾大學，至今仍是中國留學生最多的美國大學。
City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 4 : University of Illinois – A University with Special Ties to China
This episode features President Kuo’s visit to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, one of the top public universities in the United States. Established over 150 years ago, the University of Illinois has educated many outstanding scholars and graduates, including 24 Nobel Prize winners and 29 Pulitzer Prize winners. In addition, it has a long-standing relationship with China. Many Chinese students have enrolled at the University of Illinois over the past hundred years, and today it admits the largest number of Chinese students in the country.
其他人也在看
「港產王妃」兩子遭摘頭銜惹爭議　丹麥女王道歉平息風波　
2023年02月13日
領展建議折讓近三成供股 大行料每基金分派或減少約一成
2023年02月13日
香港馬拉松｜無報名參賽人士疑闖賽道　大會稱會了解
2023年02月12日
一線搜查｜大角咀搭的士小朋友嘔吐　港媽拒賠$500清潔費　律師拆解司機可否追討？
2023年02月13日
奶茶每日一杯　30歲女皮膚老化如50歲　中醫警告如不想肌膚鬆弛：3種食物忌吃
2023年02月16日
大師同款？星雲「舍利子」遭網購盜圖　火化為何燒出結晶　佛、醫有何解釋？
2023年02月15日