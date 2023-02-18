香港城市大學呈獻 : 大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第四集：美國伊利諾大學 – 與中國有特殊淵源的大學

香港城市大學校長郭位教授於本集訪問美國一所頂尖公立大學：伊利諾大學厄巴納－香檳分校。這所已有150多年歷史的大學至今培養了許多傑出的學者和畢業生，包括24位諾貝爾奬和29位普利茲獎得主。此外，這所大學與中國有深厚的淵源。早在一百多年前，已有不少中國留美學生入讀伊利諾大學，至今仍是中國留學生最多的美國大學。

City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 4 : University of Illinois – A University with Special Ties to China

This episode features President Kuo’s visit to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, one of the top public universities in the United States. Established over 150 years ago, the University of Illinois has educated many outstanding scholars and graduates, including 24 Nobel Prize winners and 29 Pulitzer Prize winners. In addition, it has a long-standing relationship with China. Many Chinese students have enrolled at the University of Illinois over the past hundred years, and today it admits the largest number of Chinese students in the country.