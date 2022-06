Housing is one of the city’s most-pressing problems.

On June 16th, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its base lending rate by 75 basis points in a lock-step move with the US Federal Reserve which has adopted an aggressive interest-rate policy to tackle inflation.

With the cost of borrowing set to rise further, what should home buyers and property investors do?

Tom Ko, Head of Capital Markets and Executive Director of Cushman & Wakefield (Hong Kong), joins Chloe Feng on #AllAboutMoney to analyse the situation.