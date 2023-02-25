返回
香港城市大學呈獻：大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 – 第五集：新加坡國立大學

  • i-Cable
  • 2023年02月25日
香港城市大學呈獻：大問於市：與全球頂尖校長對話 –  第五集：新加坡國立大學 – 培育頂尖人才
本周節目，香港城市大學校長郭位教授會到訪新加坡國立大學。這大學不但為新加坡培育大量領袖和行政人才，也為該國經濟騰飛作出了重要貢獻。它在教學與科研方面都成就卓越，現已成為馳譽全球的頂尖大學。
City University of Hong Kong presents “Beyond Boundaries: Dialogue with Presidents of World’s Leading Educational Institutions” – Episode 5 : National University of Singapore – Nurturing Top Talent
In this week’s episode, Professor Way Kuo, President of City University of Hong Kong, visits the National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS has not only cultivated a large number of leaders and executive talent for Singapore, but also made a significant contribution to the country’s economic take-off. With its outstanding achievements in teaching and research, the university has become a top world-renowned university.
